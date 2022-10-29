KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $335.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 110.24%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

