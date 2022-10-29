KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $182.77. 187,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,640. The firm has a market cap of $251.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.