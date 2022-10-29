KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $6.43 on Friday, reaching $218.57. 239,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,515. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average is $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.13.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

