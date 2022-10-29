Komodo Market Cap Reaches $34.36 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and $444,340.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00259526 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00086867 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000152 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,370,522 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
