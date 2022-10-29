Komodo Market Cap Reaches $34.36 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and $444,340.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00259526 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,370,522 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

