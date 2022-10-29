Komodo Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $419,326.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00261706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00066173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,367,870 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.