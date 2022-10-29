Komodo Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $33.65 million and $419,326.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00261706 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00086895 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00066173 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,367,870 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.