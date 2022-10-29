Konnect Price Tops $0.0683 on Top Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $346,019.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,642.70 or 0.31991675 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

