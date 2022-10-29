Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in October

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kubota Price Performance

Shares of KUBTY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 31,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,940. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.84. Kubota has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.27). Kubota had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.