L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.