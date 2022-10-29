Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LH. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $224.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

