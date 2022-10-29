Lane Generational LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lane Generational LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Target comprises about 3.8% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Target by 7,227.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 117.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

