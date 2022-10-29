Lane Generational LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lane Generational LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 226,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

STIP stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

