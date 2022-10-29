Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 7.1%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 11,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

