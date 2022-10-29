Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Update

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laredo Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,125,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.