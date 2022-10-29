Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Down 58.6% in October

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.