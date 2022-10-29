LCX (LCX) Reaches Market Cap of $40.50 Million

LCX (LCX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. LCX has a total market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $423,181.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX token can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.73 or 0.31990454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012494 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

