Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Leafly Trading Down 5.0 %

LFLYW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. Leafly has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Leafly in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Leafly by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

