Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 93.2% in October

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legrand Stock Up 2.0 %

LGRDY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. 94,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGRDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

