Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Leju stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 2,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Leju has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $14.55.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

