LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT traded down $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 472,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The company has a market cap of $920.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.