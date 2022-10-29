LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 19.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $920.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,142,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

