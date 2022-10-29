LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 477.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter valued at about $7,128,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingTree Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

LendingTree stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 224,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,030. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.