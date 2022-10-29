Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.00. 31,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

