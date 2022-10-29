Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIBY remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIBY. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

