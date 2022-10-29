Lido DAO Price Hits $1.69 (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00008175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $37.40 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,306,037 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

