Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.64. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $99.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 16.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 43.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.