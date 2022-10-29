Lifetime Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCUT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

