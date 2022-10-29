Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

