Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($370.41) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €299.65 ($305.77) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93. Linde has a 52 week low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 52 week high of €315.35 ($321.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €285.34 and a 200 day moving average of €288.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

