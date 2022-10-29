Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Lowered to $344.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $353.00 to $344.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $349.11.

NYSE LIN opened at $301.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.27. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

