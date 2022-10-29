Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,128,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
