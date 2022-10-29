Litecoin Cash Price Up 7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,140,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,112,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00289398 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.