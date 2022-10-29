Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

