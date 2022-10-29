LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 1st

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LKQ by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in LKQ by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 105,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in LKQ by 71.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in LKQ by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.