Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 44 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 143,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 858,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

