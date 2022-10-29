LooksRare Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.66 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $108.84 million and $5.66 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

