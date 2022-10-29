LooksRare (LOOKS) Hits Market Cap of $107.77 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $107.77 million and $5.70 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.67 or 0.31844510 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012437 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

