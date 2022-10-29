Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $198.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.