Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 384,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

LUNA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,761. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,961,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 491,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading

