Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $330,627.00

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $330,627.00 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Luxurious Pro Network Token Profile

Luxurious Pro Network Token was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official message board is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Luxurious Pro Network Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

