Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $364.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.