Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.10.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 631,171 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.