MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $212.14 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $212.14 million and approximately $8,762.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

