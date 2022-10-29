Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

