Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MGYR remained flat at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 22.81%.
Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Bancorp (MGYR)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.