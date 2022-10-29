Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:MGYR remained flat at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 22.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Rating ) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.23% of Magyar Bancorp worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

