Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $346.44 million and approximately $90,727.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005517 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,336.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

