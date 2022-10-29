Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $367.68

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.68 ($4.44) and traded as low as GBX 350.83 ($4.24). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 353 ($4.27), with a volume of 39,569 shares traded.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.74 million and a P/E ratio of -74.36.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.98%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

