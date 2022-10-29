Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the first quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 73.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 145,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

