Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of MNTX opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.
