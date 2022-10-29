Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Mapfre Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.
About Mapfre
Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.
