Maple Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.24 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $15.03 or 0.00072512 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $58.24 million and approximately $783,305.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

