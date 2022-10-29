Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,468. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

